Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Haryana CM releases benefits worth 100 crore under three welfare schemes

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jul 01, 2024 06:26 AM IST

Saini distributed benefits at a state-level programme under the Social Security Pension, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Housing Renovation Scheme and Chief Minister Rural Housing Scheme.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday released benefits worth 100.68 crore to 83,633 beneficiaries under three welfare schemes at Anaj Mandi in Panipat.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini with one of the beneficiaries during a state-level function in Panipat on Sunday. (HT)
Addressing the event, Saini said that the double-engine government at the Centre and in Haryana is pro-poor and is constantly working towards making the poor economically stronger and empowered.

Officials said that an amount of 22.59 crore was released as pension to 75,330 new beneficiaries of the Social Security Pension Scheme, while under Dr BR Ambedkar Housing Renovation Scheme assistance amount of 15.09 crore was released to 2,003 beneficiaries for house repairs.

Similarly, under the Chief Minister Rural Housing Scheme, 6,300 beneficiaries of 100 square yard land each were given letters of authority and letters of financial assistance of 1 lakh each.

“Under the Congress government, the poor had to run around offices to get the benefits of schemes, while middlemen and commission agents had their way. But in this government, there is no middleman, no cut, no commission and no need to run around for any recommendation, the benefits of the schemes are reaching the accounts of the poor directly,” the CM said.

Saini further said that during the reign of the Congress, only 1,000 pension was given per month, but now the BJP government has hiked it to 3,000 per month. “At present, an amount of 605 crore is being provided every month by the government to more than 20 lakh elderly people in the state,” Saini said, adding: “Our government is committed to fulfilling the dream of giving a roof over the head of every poor person. For this, 63,000 families have been given houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and 16,000 houses are under construction and keys will be handed over to the beneficiaries soon.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana CM releases benefits worth 100 crore under three welfare schemes
