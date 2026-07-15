Lucknow’s street food in for ‘hygiene makeover’

LUCKNOW Popular food streets in the state capital will now be under continuous monitoring as the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) steps up its drive to ensure safe and hygienic street food. The department will regularly inspect ‘clean street food hubs’ to ensure vendors adhere to prescribed food safety and hygiene practices. Officials said the focus will be on monitoring compliance with best practices related to food preparation, storage, sanitation, waste disposal and personal hygiene so that certified food hubs continue to maintain standards required under the Eat Right initiative. (File Photo)

The initiative is part of the FSDA’s larger strategy to improve consumer confidence in street food while promoting a culture of safe and hygienic food handling across Lucknow’s growing food vending ecosystem.

Officials said the focus will be on monitoring compliance with best practices related to food preparation, storage, sanitation, waste disposal and personal hygiene so that certified food hubs continue to maintain standards required under the Eat Right initiative.

As part of the campaign, Chatori Gali at 1090 crossing in Gomti Nagar, which houses 642 food stalls, has been developed and certified as a ‘clean street food hub’. The food vending zone opposite the IGP office in Vibhuti Khand has also received similar certification.

The certification aims to improve public confidence in street food by ensuring vendors follow safe cooking, storage and serving practices.

The department said the objective is not only to certify food streets, but also to ensure that hygiene standards are sustained through periodic inspections and continuous monitoring. Food vendors will be expected to comply with food safety protocols, and any deviation from prescribed standards could invite corrective action.

In a major step, 1090 Chauraha (Chatori Gali) in Gomti Nagar has been officially certified as a ‘clean street food hub’ after food vendors complied with hygiene and sanitation requirements.

“The focus is on encouraging food businesses to voluntarily maintain high standards of hygiene so that consumers can access safe and quality food with confidence,” said assistant commissioner (FSDA) VP Singh.

With the certification programme expanding to eateries, street food hubs, temples and educational institutions, the FSDA hopes to make food safety an integral part of Lucknow’s rapidly growing food and hospitality sector while promoting greater public awareness about hygienic eating practices.

Similarly, the food vending zone opposite the IGP office in Vibhuti Khand has also been certified as a ‘clean street food hub’, making it another model food zone where vendors are expected to maintain uniform food safety and cleanliness standards.

Singh said the department is encouraging more food streets, including those near Janeshwar Mishra Park, Ashiana and Chowk, to obtain the certification. However, he said vendors must first meet stringent food safety norms, including regular water quality testing, periodic pest control, proper sanitation and waste management, valid FSSAI licences and registrations, FoSTaC-trained staff, mandatory health certificates for food handlers and the use of safe, quality raw material.

“Once these parameters are met, an independent audit is carried out by an FSSAI-nominated third-party agency before the Clean Street Food Hub certification is awarded. The certification is not a one-time exercise; regular monitoring is essential to ensure that the prescribed standards continue to be maintained,” he added.