MLA addresses grievances at Panchkula janta darbar

From overhead high-tension wires in Rattewali village to safety of children in Kona village, many issues were raised during the janta darbar chaired by Haryana assembly speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta at HUDA field hostel in Sector 6 on Monday.

Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta, during the janta darbar, assured the residents that he will write to NHAI Panchkula and Shimla to work out a solution. (HT Photo)

Ram Singh of Rattewali village raised the issue of high-tension wires crossing above his house and how this could lead to accident any time. He said he had written application to the Uttar Haryana Bijali Vitran Nigam limited (UHBVNL) seeking removal of these high-tension wires but no action was taken.

Acting on it, Gupta directed the officials of UHBVNL to immediately remove the high-tension wires in the village. Along with this, he also asked officials concerned to redress the complaints of villagers with regards to the transformer installed in the fields.

The residents of Kona village in Pinjore requested for construction of underpass. The villagers told the speaker that children of the village have to cross NH 105 to reach middle school which is a major threat to their safety as it teems with high-speed vehicles. Gupta assured the residents that he will write to NHAI Panchkula and Shimla to work out a solution.

