Haryana speaker Gian Chand Gupta demands ban on hookah bars, writes to CM Khattar

Haryana Assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Sunday wrote a letter to the chief minister, demanding a ban on serving ‘hookah’ to customers in hotels, restaurants, bars and nightclubs in the state.

Haryana Assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta

According to a statement, Gupta, who is the BJP MLA from Panchkula, has described smoking hookahs in the bars and clubs as a burning problem and expressed deep concern over it. Gupta said along with the health of the youth, drug addiction is also darkening their future and thousands of families are being destroyed. “We have to find a solution to this problem in time,” said the speaker.

He said he welcomed the decision of the Central government to ban hookah bars in Chandigarh.

In a letter to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Gupta said due to the imposition of such restrictions in the bordering areas of Haryana, people involved in this trade may try to establish their “unethical business in Panchkula and other districts of Haryana”.

“That’s why a strict law should be made in Haryana also, under which actions can be taken against the people involved in such businesses,” he said while adding that it is also necessary to ban hookah bars in all the cities of the state including Panchkula.

He has also appreciated the efforts made by the Haryana government to fight the drug menace.

Gupta said the action plan of the drug-free campaign launched by the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau is yielding positive results. Due to this campaign, strict action is being taken against the people involved in unethical activities, as well as awareness about drug abuse has also increased among the people, he said.

Gupta said that several times in the Vidhan Sabha, MLAs have expressed concern over the increasing menace of drugs in Haryana. Several calling attention notices have been given in the Vidhan Sabha on this subject and the government has given assurance to stop drug addiction.

In some restaurants, bars, cafes and hotels, running in the cities of the state, there have been reports of the youth consuming drugs through hookah. He also pointed out various health risks of smoking hookah, which include exposure to toxic chemicals. Due to these, there is a strong possibility of getting cancer and other fatal diseases, Gupta said.

That’s why these hookah bars should be banned in all the cities of Haryana including Panchkula. This effort will prove to be a great strength for our future generations, he wrote.

Notably, the teams of Haryana’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department and police had conducted raids on hookah bars in Panchkula last month and recovered items banned under various acts.