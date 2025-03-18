Haryana BJP announces new district chiefs

Bolstering its organisational structure in Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced 27 district party presidents. BJP’s media in-charge from Rohtak Shamsher Singh Kharak said that four women are among 27 new district chiefs and the party has given representation to leaders hailing from all castes and communities. (iStock)

Haryana has 22 districts but the saffron party has added five new districts--Gohana, Dabwali, Hansi, Pataudi and Ballabgarh--from organisational perspective.

The BJP has retained many district presidents, including Mandeep Rana from Ambala, Rajesh Sapra from Yamunanagar, Dushyant Bhatt from Panipat, Tejinder Dhull from Jind, Ranbir Dhaka from Rohtak and Vandana Popli from Rewari. The saffron party’s outgoing Hisar district chief Ashok Sani has been appointed as district chief of Hansi, which is among five additional designated organisational districts.

Dr Archana Gupta, state election in-charge of the BJP said the state chief Mohan Lal Badoli appointed Ajay Mittal as district president of Panchkula, Sardar Tejinder Goldy of Kurukshetra, Jyoti Saini of Kaithal, Praveen Lathar has been appointed as district president of Karnal, Ashok Bhardwaj is of Sonepat, Bijender Malik of Gohana, Vikas Valmiki in Jhajjar, Renu Sharma in Dabwali, Yatender Singh advocate in Sirsa, Asha Khedar in Hisar, Praveen Joda in Fatehabad, Virender Kaushik in Bhiwani, engineer Sunil in Dadri, Yatender Rao in Mahendergarh, Sarvpriy Tyagi in Gurgaon, Ajit Yadav in Pataudi, Surender Singh Pintu in Nuh, Vipin Bainsla in Palwal, Sohan Lal Singh in Ballabgarh and Pankaj Pujan Rampal in Faridabad.

