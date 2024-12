Haryana: BJP appoints 7 district observers for organisational election

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday appointed district observers for organisational elections in Haryana. In a communication, the party’s state election officer Archana Gupta named seven observers for 21 districts. BJP Haryana election officer Archana Gupta named seven observers for 21 districts. (HT File)

As per the list, Rajya Sabha MP Ramchander Jangra for Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Karnal, Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyamdas Arora for Panipat, Faridabad and Palwal and Ballabgarh MLA Moolchand Sharma for Mahendergarh, Bhiwani and Hisar.

Similarly, former MP Sudha Yadav was given Sirsa, Fatehabad and Bhiwani, former state president OP Dhankar will oversee Panchkula, Ambala and Yamunanagar, senior leader Vedpal Advocate for Gurugram, Nuh and Dadri and Surender Punia for Sonepat, Rohtak, Jind and Jhajjar.