BJP gets new office bearers in Haryana

The Haryana unit of Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) on Wednesday appointed Pataudi MLA Satya Parkash as the state vice-president while Sunita Dangi was made the women body’s state chief, replacing Sumitra Chauhan, who was inducted into the state executive committee.

The Haryana unit of Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) on Wednesday appointed Pataudi MLA Satya Parkash as the state vice-president while Sunita Dangi was made the women body’s state chief, replacing Sumitra Chauhan, who was inducted into the state executive committee. (REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Renu Dabla and Ishwar Palaka have been inducted as secretaries while Hukum Chand Yadav from Rewari, former Nilokheri MLA Bhagwan Dass Kabirpanthi, former Rohtak district chief Ajay Bansal and Rakesh Sharma have been inducted into the state executive committee.

BJP state chief OP Dhankra also changed three district presidents and appointed Pritam Chauhan as new president of Rewari district, Daya Ram Yadav (Mahendergarh) and Ranbir Dhaka of Rohtak.

Moreover, four district observers were also appointed. They are Mukesh Gaur (Rewari), Dharambir Mirzapur (Jind), Jawahar Saini of Sonepat and Sandeep Joshi of Panipat. These appointments are significant ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls and state assembly elections.

OP Dhankar said the new team will strengthen the organisation of the party and ensure BJP forms a government at national level and Haryana too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}