Fully prepared to counter any false narrative, says Haryana BJP chief Dhankar

Haryana BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar, who is credited for expanding the party base, on Monday said the BJP-JJP coalition government should settle issues related to digitally driven policy matters at the earliest and asked the Lok Sabha MPs to remain firmly plugged with the voters. In an interview with HT, Dhankar, 62, who hails from the powerful Jat community, says the party is preparing for the Lok Sabha polls and that the public mood is “positive.” Edited excerpts

What are the highlights of your tenure as Haryana BJP chief?

Ever since I was handed over the baton of the state BJP chief on July 19, 2020, my objective has been to expand organisational structure beyond block level. At least 4,499 shakti kendras, one dealing with five polling booths, were set up. Haryana has about 19,800 polling booths. Next was appointing Tridevas (three workers in each booth) followed by panna pramukh. A panna pramukh is the head of a page of the voters list of respective area. This is a work in progress. A total of 3.71 lakh panna pramukhs will be appointed by June 23. That’s the extent of BJP’s footprint in Haryana now.

What are your expectations from the government?

All the teething troubles related to every pro-public policy decision should be removed at the earliest. If we succeed in doing that then we will not face any major problem. For example, all the issues related to Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) and the family IDs should be resolved to the satisfaction of the people. The government is taking care of such matters on priority. All I want to say about governance is that the fruits of all reformative steps must reach the last man in the queue. If that happens, I don’t think we will have any difficulty in the elections.

What makes you confident about BJP’s prospects in Lok Sabha polls?

Our political rivals are desperately trying to enter the electoral arena with the help of some false narrative. The fact is very small number of people back such narratives to create a particular atmosphere. My advantage is that I have a committed cadre beyond the booth level. It will be easy for me to counter a wrong narrative. We are ensuring that benefits of every Central and state government scheme reach people. This will help us in countering anti-incumbency and win elections.

What are your expectations from Haryana Lok Sabha MPs?

They must spend maximum time visiting their constituents. Better connect is the key. And they should help in removing problems, if any, coming in the way of delivery of Central and state government schemes...you don’t have the freedom to relax. You have to be on your toes. We do not have this luxury to relax...you have to give your best always.

Any possibility of BJP fielding new faces?

All such issues will be decided near the elections. As of now, all the MPs are doing a very good job. That’s what I want to say now... lekin natural choice sabko apne aapko bana ke rakhna chahiye ki mein hi sabse acha hun, ye unki bhi jimmevari hai (but each of them must strive to remain a natural choice, that I am the best candidate...)

Demand to go solo in next Lok Sabha elections is being raised by BJP leaders. Is BJP ready to contest polls without alliance?

These are strategic decisions which are not taken by states units alone. The central leadership will take the decision as per the political situation then. This question is too early and answering this question at this stage is harmful also. We should not spoil our present by worrying about the future unnecessarily. You cannot predict what is going to happen in future that too in politics. However, preparation for the polls is a different subject and we are fully prepared and preparing.

Any disadvantage BJP is facing due to alliance with JJP?

Alliance is doing good... they are our old partner. It is in their DNA to join hands with the BJP. Sometimes matters related to governance crop up, but overall, the coalition is doing very well. Running a coalition government cannot be akin to driving on a smooth road... There is no disadvantage... The overall performance of the coalition government is very well. No major problem has ever emerged. Nevertheless, minor issues are bound to crop up.

How do you look at the Congress challenge?

Our rivals cannot match BJP’s organisation strengths. Congress does not have an organisational structure. They are banking on narrative. I have a huge political structure up to village level. That’s a big strength of the BJP. I can reach my lakhs of foot soldiers at lightning speed.

Jat community appears unhappy with BJP. How critical is this matter for the party?

This perception in itself is unfortunate and has no basis. BJP believes in Sabka saath, sabka vishwas...

What are your views about Jat versus non-Jat politics and perception that Jat wants CM from their community.

Such narratives (Jat versus non-Jat) are politically motivated, highly unfortunate and not good for the wellbeing of society.... tell me a single community which would not like to have CM from their community. Then why do you single out Jat community?

