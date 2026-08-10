BJP Haryana state president Archana Gupta said hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games would be a matter of pride for the entire country, but stressed that such a major international sporting event should be held in a state equipped with the requisite infrastructure and facilities.

Says games hosting is India’s pride, whether in Gujarat or Haryana. (HT File)

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“It would be a matter of great pride for India if the country gets the opportunity to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030. However, such an event can be organised only in a state that has the required infrastructure and facilities including stadiums,” Gupta said while responding to a question on the Congress MP Deepender Hooda’s allegations of ignoring Haryana despite having produced the country’s highest number of Commonwealth medalists. The Commonwealth Games flag was formally presented to Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel last Wednesday as Ahmedabad prepares to host the global sporting event in 2030.

“The athletes are Indians, and hosting the Games will be a matter of pride for India, whether it is in Gujarat or Haryana”, she added.

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{{^usCountry}} Gupta said the Haryana chief minister and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been continuously supporting sportspersons. She contrasted this with the Congress era, claiming that under previous Congress governments, players’ concerns were largely ignored. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta said the Haryana chief minister and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been continuously supporting sportspersons. She contrasted this with the Congress era, claiming that under previous Congress governments, players’ concerns were largely ignored. {{/usCountry}}

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“The biggest work done by the Haryana CM is providing a gymnasium in every village and appointing yoga teachers there. When a player is healthy in both body and mind, performance improves. Our athletes have put the state on the world map. Stadium construction work is also going on continuously,” she said.

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Gupta further stated that the Haryana CM is working to create facilities of the required standard. “Before we came to power with a full majority in 2014, there were 10 years of Congress rule and earlier INLD governments. Continuous development has been taking place in Haryana since then. We are building gymnasiums in every village and new stadiums. Creating such large-scale infrastructure takes time. Those raising questions should be asked why they did not build the infrastructure that would have enabled Haryana to host the Commonwealth Games.”, she added.

On complaints about the poor condition of existing gymnasiums, she said the chief minister has been giving continuous directions and the facilities are being improved.