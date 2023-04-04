BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana on firm footing: Dhankar

Applying brakes over a section of senior Haryana BJP leaders’ prickly proposals to snap ties with the JJP and contest the Lok Sabha and assembly polls solo next year, Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar on Monday patted the BJP-JJP government for “performing well” and said the coalition is on a firm footing.

(HT File Photo)

Last week, a war of words had again erupted between the BJP and JJP leaders after senior BJP leader and former Union minister Birender Singh repeatedly said that the BJP should not contest parliamentary and assembly polls next year in an alliance with the JJP.

Later, JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala had hit out at the BJP leader and dubbed as “uncalled for” the statement of Singh. Chautala had said any decision regarding continuing or snapping the coalition will be taken by the top leaders of both the parties.

“The BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana has been performing very well...right now the BJP-JJP alliance is on a firm footing...there is a system in place in the BJP and every decision is taken at an appropriate time,” Dhankar said in a news conference here while responding to a question.

When asked about the fate of BJP’s alliance with the JJP, the state BJP chief said: “This question relates to future...party will take a decision at the right time...”

Dhankar had also recently urged party workers to prepare to retain all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, indicating that the party was toying with the idea of contesting Lok Sabha and assembly polls alone. Asked about his remarks, Dhankar said, “This is a hypothetical question at present...right now, we are in alliance and our government is running well.”

Hitting out at the Congress on the issue of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Parliament, Dhankar said the Opposition was trying to gain “cheap publicity” by portraying the whole issue as if the BJP had done any injustice.

“But people have realised their ‘nautanki’. It is Congress’ habit to build up such a narrative and spread it in the country, but people are wise. We will also not let the Congress to spread such a narrative,” he said, alleging that earlier also the Congress was in the habit of peddling false narrative.

Dhankar said on April 6, the foundation day of the BJP, the Haryana BJP has set a target of putting up the Tricolour atop homes of five lakh party workers. Tree plantation drive will also be taken up on the party’s foundation day in the state, he said, adding the BJP’s base has expanded in the state over the years and its workers will reach out to masses apprising them about the developmental works and pro-people schemes of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Haryana.

Dhankar said on the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio broadcast “Mann ki Baat” on April 30, the state BJP will organise events at 100 places in each assembly constituency where 100 people will gather to hear “Mann ki Baat”.