Haryana BJP launches cleanliness drive ahead of PM’s visit

BJP state president Archana Gupta, addressing media persons after a cleanliness drive held on Monday said that cleanliness is not just a campaign, but a symbol of our responsibility and values towards the nation.

Gupta was addressing reporters after taking part in a cleanliness drive held at HUDA Ground in Sector 12. (HT File)

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“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Clean India - healthy India” has transformed cleanliness into a mass movement across the country. In this same direction, the resolution for a clean and developed Haryana is being carried forward under the leadership of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini,” she said.

Gupta was addressing reporters after taking part in a cleanliness drive held at HUDA Ground in Sector 12.

She said that a special cleanliness campaign is being run across Haryana until July 19 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jind on July 17.

Gupta said that the campaign aims to increase awareness among citizens about cleanliness, encourage public participation in keeping public places clean and beautiful, and strengthen the sense of collective responsibility towards environmental protection.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking on the occasion, mayor Renu Bala Gupta said that the municipal corporation, public representatives, and citizens are continuing their collective efforts to create a clean and beautiful Karnal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on the occasion, mayor Renu Bala Gupta said that the municipal corporation, public representatives, and citizens are continuing their collective efforts to create a clean and beautiful Karnal. {{/usCountry}}

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Later, the state president chaired a booth committee meeting at the residence of booth number 63 president Rakesh Batra in Sector 5 along with MLA Jagmohan Anand and district president Praveen Lather.