Haryana BJP prez targets Congress, says party caught in internal conflicts

Haryana BJP president Archana Gupta on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Congress saying that the opposition party in Haryana was plagued by infighting and lacked leadership, vision and direction.

During the programme, Gupta also participated in a plantation drive under van mahotsav. (HT)

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During an interaction with the media persons on the sidelines of a district-level van mahotsav programme here, Gupta said, “Congress leaders were only worried about themselves,” and accused the party of failing to provide an alternative political agenda.

“Congress has neither leaders, nor policy, nor direction. The party is caught in internal conflicts and its leaders are concerned only about their own interests. The BJP, on the other hand, is committed to nation-building,” she said.

Commenting on the recent Assembly bypoll results, Gupta said the BJP had won one seat and lost two, but maintained that every election offered an opportunity to learn and improve.

“Victory and defeat are two sides of the same coin. The BJP always enters elections fully prepared. Ours is an organisation that works with double the energy after every setback,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Responding to questions about the recent resignation of several BJP mandal presidents in Hisar, Gupta said the party was capable of dealing with every challenge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to questions about the recent resignation of several BJP mandal presidents in Hisar, Gupta said the party was capable of dealing with every challenge. {{/usCountry}}

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Highlighting the party’s organisational expansion, Gupta said the BJP had constituted a state team that included workers from 25 of Haryana’s 27 districts, giving representation to every section of society by combining experienced leaders with young faces.

During the programme, Gupta also participated in a plantation drive under van mahotsav, saying that 70,000 saplings were planted to spread the message of environmental conservation. She appealed to people to reduce the use of tissue paper, promote cow dung logs as an alternative to firewood, and encourage the use of electric crematoriums to help save trees.