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Haryana: BJP retains Ambala mayor seat as Akshita Saini secures decisive win

32-year-old defeats Kulwinder Kaur of Congress by 21,358 votes; credits ‘triple engine’ growth and former minister Aseem Goel for victory.

Published on: May 13, 2026 01:56 pm IST
By Bhavey Nagpal
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) maintained its hold on the Ambala Municipal Corporation on Wednesday as Akshita Saini clinched the mayor’s seat by a decisive margin of 21,358 votes.

BJP’s Akshita Saini with party supporters after being declared winner of the Ambala mayoral election on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The 32-year-old winner defeated Kulwinder Kaur of the Congress, while Independent candidate Sonia Chaudhary was relegated to the third place despite a spirited campaign.

Following her win, the mayor-elect expressed gratitude to chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and state BJP president Mohanlal Badoli, while attributing her success to the intensive campaigning of former minister and two-time local MLA Aseem Goel.

Goel hailed the result as a mandate for development and the “triple engine” government, noting that the chief minister would prioritise progress for Ambala, his home district.

Data from 16 rounds of counting, which commenced at 8am, showed Akshita Saini consistently leading every round to finish with 52,794 votes.

In contrast, Kaur secured 31,436 votes and Chaudhary trailed with 21,730.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavey Nagpal

Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: BJP retains Ambala mayor seat as Akshita Saini secures decisive win
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: BJP retains Ambala mayor seat as Akshita Saini secures decisive win
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