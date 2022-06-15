Haryana: BJP unveils manifesto to woo voters ahead of June 19 civic body polls

Just four days ahead of the civic body elections in Haryana, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday unveiled its poll manifesto, promising to regularise all the illegal colonies and simplify the complex procedure of house tax.

The polling for the 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils will be held on June 19 and the results will be declared on June 22.

Assuring that focus will be on making the civic bodies self-reliant, local bodies minister Kamal Gupta released the 27-point manifesto of the BJP that promises to accelerate development and create better civic amenities in every region of municipal council and committee where polls be held.

“All illegal colonies located in the municipal councils and committees will be regularised,” Gupta said, adding that every hurdle which people have been facing pertaining to house tax will be removed.

He said online facility is being introduced to deposit the house tax and that property identification has also resolved the issues to an extent.

Better arrangements for the streetlights, beautification of parks, gymnasiums, licence to street vendors and creating vending zones besides setting up new community centres are among other promises the BJP has made to woo the voters.

Candidates in fray

According to the state election commission, the election will be held in 456 wards of 18 municipal councils and 432 wards of 28 municipal committees. There are 185 candidates (100 male and 85 female) contesting for the post of president of municipal councils. The BJP has fielded 14 candidates, JJP four, Aam Aadmi Party 18, INLD 15, and BSP 10 for the post of council presidents.

As many as 220 candidates (128 male, 92 female) are contesting for the post of 28 municipal committee presidents. The BJP has fielded 19 candidates on party ticket, AAP 26, INLD 11, BSP 7, and JJP four candidates for the post of municipal committee president. A total of 1,301 candidates are in the fray for the post of municipal committee members.

