Haryana: Bridge laboratory research with practical market application, says NDRI director

The ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal director Dheer Singh on Friday urged the almuni that long-term resilience requires bridging laboratory research with practical market application.

In alignment with the event’s climate action theme, dignitaries and guests were presented with living saplings in place of conventional floral bouquets. (HT)

He was addressing the 13th national seminar on “From Farm to Fork: Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Dairy and Food Value Chains” organised in collaboration with the NDRI Graduates Alumni Association (NGAA).

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The two-day national seminar convenes leading scientists, industry executives, academicians, research scholars, and alumni from across the nation to address emerging challenges and deliberate on transformative innovations across the dairy supply chain—from primary production and processing to distribution and sustainable consumer practices.

In alignment with the event’s climate action theme, dignitaries and guests were presented with living saplings in place of conventional floral bouquets.

The director called upon the global alumnus network to take an active stake in the institute’s growth through a targeted three-point agenda which highlighted to provide personalised career coaching and merit-cum-means financial assistance to ensure economic constraints do not hinder deserving scholars.

He also urged the corporate alumni to facilitate immersive industrial training, skill development, and targeted campus recruitments tailored to the modern dairy sector.

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{{^usCountry}} The session was further marked by several high-impact institutional milestones and partnerships in which ICAR-NDRI signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Everest Instruments, Ahmedabad, for the commercialisation of its proprietary “Paper-based strip for detection of formalin in milk.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The session was further marked by several high-impact institutional milestones and partnerships in which ICAR-NDRI signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Everest Instruments, Ahmedabad, for the commercialisation of its proprietary “Paper-based strip for detection of formalin in milk.” {{/usCountry}}

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