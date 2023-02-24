Haryana budget 2023-24: Millets, natural farming at heart of state’s sustainable agri plans

Promotion of millets and push for natural farming along with direct seeding of rice will be at the heart of Haryana government’s plans for agriculture sector in 2023-24 fiscal which were rolled out on Thursday.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal signs copies of the State Budget 2023-24 at his residence, in Chandigarh, Thursday. (PTI)

The agriculture and allied activities contribute 18.5% to Haryana’s economy. And this sector was allocated ₹8,316 crore (19% hike over last year) in the budget estimates that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar presented in the state assembly on Thursday, saying the government is facing many challenges such as sustainability of agriculture in the midst of climate change.

“I hope that Haryana will lead the way in improving the productivity of bajra cultivation, its branding and marketing through various products,” said Khattar, adding that in the last two years, the state government has transferred over ₹45,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of farmers after procurement of crops and ₹428 crore for implementing different new agricultural schemes aimed at crop diversification.

As a first step to promote cultivation of bajra, a nutri-cereals research station will become functional in Bhiwani this year, while ₹27 crore project is being prepared to promote cultivation of millets through cluster demonstration. The government plans to popularise bajra consumption and bring out a recipe book about various items based on bajra.

Following Union government’s initiative, the United Nations has declared 2023 as International Millets year.

“In the year of millets,” Khattar said, “government will promote post-harvest management, processing and branding of bajra…and help in increasing income of farmers growing bajra.”

Natural farming & direct seeding

Last year, when the natural farming scheme was announced, 2,238 farmers were given support to adopt natural farming. Against the target of bringing 2,500 acres under natural farming, Haryana managed to bring 5,906 acres under it.

“This is a small, but notable beginning,” said Khattar, adding that in 2023-24, about 20,000 acres will be brought under natural farming for which two training centres have been established at Gurukul in Kurukshetra and Gharaunda in Karnal.

Three more training centres will be set up in the next fiscal in Hisar, Jind and Sirsa.

A new project ‘precision agriculture’ which promotes judicious use of fertilisers and pesticides, micro-irrigation etc will be launched in Sirsa district and based on the learnings, it will be expanded to other districts.

As part of Central government’s plans to use “kisan drones” in agricultural activities, Haryana will train 500 young farmers in drone operations.

According to Khattar, in Kharif 2022, at least 72,000 acres were brought under direct seeding of rice and ₹29 crore (@ ₹4,000-per acre) financial assistance was given to farmers for promoting direct seeding of rice that consumes less water.

“This has resulted in saving 31,500 crore litres of water,” said Khattar and set two lakh acre target for direct seeding of rice in 2013-24.

He also set the target for cultivation of summer moong on 1 lakh acre and assured farmers that the government will procure it on minimum support price (MSP). The cultivation of summer moong enriches soil fertility.

10-fold hike in financial aid for gaushalas

The financial aid to Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog has been hiked from ₹40 crore to ₹400 crore. There are 632 gaushalas registered with Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog which are housing around 4.6 lakh stray cattle.

