Cabinet decisions: Son of Haryana cop, mowed down by truck in Nuh, to be DSP

The Haryana cabinet on Friday decided to appoint the son of police officer Surender Singh, who was allegedly run over by a dumper truck during a raid against illegal stone mining in Nuh district last year, as the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) on compassionate grounds.

New Delhi, India - March 15, 2019: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, March 15, 2019. (Photo by Mohd Zakir / Hindustan Times) (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A decision to this effect was taken in a cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar here Friday evening, an official statement said.

The cabinet accorded approval to a proposal regarding providing the appointment on compassionate grounds to Sidharth, son of late Surender Singh, DSP, on the post of DSP by giving the relaxation, as a special case, in ex-Gratia Rules, 2019, it said.

DSP Surender Singh was posted in Tauru town in Nuh to prevent illegal mining when he was allegedly killed in 2022.

“While on duty, some anti-social elements attacked him with a dumper (truck) and he died on the spot. The state government gave him the status of a martyr and the chief minister had also announced that his son will be appointed to the post,” said the statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Monsoon session to start from August 25

The Cabinet decided to summon the Assembly’s Monsoon session from August 25 and also approved teachers transfer policy- 2023. The changes proposed in the transfer policy include giving up of concept of zones and points on the basis of State Teachers Award and National Teachers.

A teacher can stay up to a maximum of five years in a school during his service career. Besides, the new policy also has an added a provision of graded positive discriminatory measure for widows.

If a teacher is willing to be posted in a school located in Morni educational block of Panchkula district or Hathin Educational Block of Palwal district or Nuh district against a vacancy, additional 10% of the Basic Pay and dearness allowance will be paid to such regular teachers and ₹10,000 per month to guest teachers during the said posting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Battle casualties & compassionate appointment

Haryana cabinet has revised “compassionate appointment” clause for the family member of armed forces and central armed police forces killed and declared as battle casualty.

As per the revised policy, the dependents of the killed soldiers (declared as battle casualties) including death in accident, cardiac arrest, air crash and natural calamities which demand exceptional courage and devotion towards performance of duty would be provided compassionate appointment.

The definition of eligible family members has also been extended for the purpose of compassionate appointment under the revised policy.

The family of the battle casualty includes a spouse and if the spouse does not want appointment in that case one of the children (married or unmarried) will be considered. The children include legally adopted children provided the adoption was done when the deceased soldier/battle casualty was alive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In case of unmarried soldiers if a parent does not want appointment, the brother (unmarried or married) or an unmarried sister will be considered after consent is given by parents and other unmarried sister(s) and brother (s).

With only 1.3% geographical area and 2% of the population of the country, Haryana contributes approximately 10% of the total strength of armed forces.

Gaurav samman scheme

With an aim to create a positive and empowering environment that celebrates talent, hard work, dedication, fostering an atmosphere of excellence and pride throughout the state, Haryana has introduced the Haryana Gaurav Samman Scheme, 2023 for the Padma awardees.

Under this scheme, eligible Padma Awardees will get an honorarium of ₹10,000 per month. The awardees will continue to receive the honorarium till life. The applicant must be a recipient of any of the Padma Awards namely Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri for outstanding contributions and achievements in their respective fields.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}