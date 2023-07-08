: The Haryana Cabinet on Friday approved amendment in the Affordable Housing Policy- 2013 and increased the allotment rates for the apartment units under Affordable Group Housing (AGP) projects across the state on an average by 20% from previous rates.

Haryana hikes allotment rate of apartments under affordable group housing

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cabinet, which met here under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, approved amendment in Affordable Housing Policy- 2013 as amended from time to time under section 9-A of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975.

Accordingly, the rates prescribed in the policy for the hyper and high potential zone (Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula, Pinjore-Kalka) have been increased by ₹800 per sq feet on carpet area on the previous rate which was ₹4,200.

“For other high and medium potential towns, it has been proposed that ₹700 square feet on carpet area respectively may be increased due to moderate demand and in order to give further boost to the colonisers to come up with the new projects,” reads the statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the identical lines, ₹600 per sq ft on carpet area has been increased for low potential towns.

“The aforementioned rates will be made applicable on all licences which are yet to make allotments,” the spokesperson said.

The affordable housing policy was notified by the department on August 19, 2013. The objective of this policy is to encourage the planning and completion of group housing projects wherein apartments of pre-defined size are made available at pre-defined rates within a Targeted time-frame as prescribed under the present policy to ensure increased supply of affordable housing in the urban housing market to the deserving beneficiaries, the government said.

After the amendments, the rates of balcony have been increased by ₹200 sq ft which becomes ₹1,200 per sq ft so that the required construction cost could also be recovered by the developers through balcony by increasing its rate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cabinet approves pension for widowers, unmarried people

The Haryana Cabinet accorded a formal approval to bring widowers and unmarried people under the ambit of social security pension.

Under the already announced scheme, the unmarried people between the age of 45 and 60 years in Haryana will be getting a monthly pension of ₹2,750 provided the annual income of the family is less than ₹1.8 lakh.

The widowers, who are 40 years old or above with annual income up to ₹3 lakhs, will also be eligible to receive the monthly pension of ₹2,750. The scheme will be applicable from July 1, 2023. The financial assistance under the scheme will be provided till attainment of age of 60 years by the beneficiary. Thereafter, the said financial assistance will be converted into Old Age Samman Allowance, subject to the eligibility, an official spokesperson said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}