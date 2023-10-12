Haryana cabinet approves advertisement policy for social media news channels to promote govt policies

The cabinet approved the Haryana Digital Media Advertisement Policy-2023. The policy will also accommodate the social media news channels and social media influencers for the purpose of highlighting the government developmental policies and programmes.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. (Sourced)

The existing policy of 2007 and 2020 were restricted only for print media, electronic media and websites.

Under the policy, five categories for empanelment of social media news channels have been framed keeping in view subscribers, followers and number of posts on the social media account. The DIPR will empanel the social media news channels according to these categories.

Under the policy, the empanelment advisory committee will fix, increase or revise the rates from time-to-time for each category, advertisement format, and social media platform, if required. It may ask social media news channels to share rates for other relevant advertisement formats as and when it deems fit. Once advertised, the social media news channels have to keep the ad for a month from the date of advertisement.

The minimum base rate fixed by the empanelment advisory committee (Section 7) under each category would be offered to the applicant social media channel falling in that category. Relevant deductions to the advertisement rates shall be made if the advertised/sponsored social media content fails to reach 5% of the subscribers/followers. Sponsored content will be based on government schemes, services, achievements, and other policy initiatives.

Rounding off bus fares to nearest ₹5

The cabinet approved rounding off bus fares to the nearest ₹5 in the state carriage buses of the state. The decision was prompted by the observation that following the revision of bus fares, the problem of coins/change is being faced by the conductors while issuing tickets to the travelling passengers in all categories of Haryana Roadways buses. To address this issue, it has been decided that bus fares with fractions of ₹2.50 and above will be rounded off to ₹5. This measure is anticipated to not only streamline the process of issuing tickets but also provide added convenience to public.

