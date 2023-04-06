Haryana cabinet decisions: Those who have taken govt shops on rent for 20 years can now be owners

The Haryana cabinet on Wednesday approved a policy for sale of properties (shops/houses) owned by government departments, boards, corporations and authorities to individuals who were in their possession by way of rent or lease for the last 20 years or more.

The Haryana cabinet on Wednesday approved a policy for sale of properties (shops/houses) owned by government departments, boards, corporations and authorities to individuals who were in their possession by way of rent or lease for the last 20 years or more. (HT Photo)

An official spokesperson said the policy is titled the Haryana Disposal of Rented Government Properties Policy, 2023.

The state government had in June 2021 notified a policy for sale of shops and houses owned by municipal bodies where possession of such property was with private entities for a period of 20 years or more.

The spokesperson said when this policy was being implemented by the urban local bodies department, it was noted that a large number of properties were actually owned by other departments, boards and corporations of the state government, and had similarly been given on rent/lease basis to private individuals and entities.

Sonepat Development Authority in the offing

The cabinet approved the draft of the Sonepat Metropolitan Development Authority (SMDA) 2023 Bill. The Bill aims at strengthening the existing institution design for the governance of the Sonepat metropolitan area. The SMDA will be developed on the pattern of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, and Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority to develop a vision for the continued, sustained and balanced growth of Sonepat metropolitan area. The authority is expected to strengthen town-level facilities and infrastructure.

Nod to set up quality assurance authority

The cabinet approved setting up of a Quality Assurance Authority (QAA) in the finance department to improve quality control systems, eradicate corruption and enhance quality control for engineering works. The authority shall consist of a chairperson and two members.

An official spokesperson said the authority will establish and notify norms and standards for quality and its management in engineering works and will notify norms and standards for accreditation of quality testing laboratories and centres. It will accredit quality testing laboratories and centres on the basis of standards and monitor their integrity in the quality testing process and will establish norms and standards for internal quality assurance in engineering works carried out by state government departments implementing engineering works and organisations owned and controlled by the government, the spokesperson said.

Nod to amend policy for planned development of eco-friendly colonies

The cabinet accorded approval for amendment in the policy for planned development of low-density eco-friendly colonies through grant of licence under the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act.

An official spokesperson said to increase interest of the stakeholders a need has been felt to revisit the norms/parameters of the said policy. After detailed deliberation at various levels, various amendments such as location parameters, area and approach norms, applicable fee and charges etc. are proposed to be amended. The policy is expected to provide for eco-friendly farmhouses paving the way for structural development in suburban and peripheral areas acting as buffer and hence, checks unauthorised construction.

Relief to colonisers

Giving relief to colonisers who have defaulted in depositing outstanding licence renewal fee and interest, the cabinet introduced a one-time settlement scheme “Vivadon Ka Samadhan”. The scheme shall remain open for six months period from its notification, an official spokesperson said.

As on April 1, 2022, there are 756 cases where such licences are required to be renewed. Outstanding dues on account of renewal of licence in such cases are ₹3,660 crore out of which principal amount of renewal fee is ₹1,604 crore and interest component is ₹2,056 crore. Therefore, in order to safeguard the interest of allottee, Vivadon Ka Samadhan has been introduced. This one-time relief policy that has been formulated on the pattern of EDC Relief Policy.

Nod to policy for phasing of projects in licenced colonies

The cabinet accorded approval for a policy for phasing of projects in licenced colonies and seeking 2/3rd consent from the allottees for revision of layout plan and building plan.

An official spokesperson said the policy aims to streamline the issues and processes with reference to requirement of inviting objections, suggestions and consent of allottees in cases involving amendment of layout and building plans. It also aims to resolve many disputes arising out of existing licenses vis-à-vis revision of layouts as well.

Nod to list CRID as independent dept

The cabinet accorded approval for listing of Citizen Resources Information Department (CRID) as the independent department under the Business of the Haryana Government (Allocation) Rules, 1974.

An official spokesperson said that CRID implemented Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) or family ID across the state, and at the same time has brought about integration of e-governance principles across different schemes of various departments and agencies of state government. CRID has worked on data collection, data verification and integration of PPP data with data of other schemes and services.