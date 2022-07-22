Haryana Cabinet gives nod to recruit 2,000 special police officers

The Haryana government has decided to recruit 2,000 special police officers (SPOs) while giving preference in the selection to ex-servicemen of army, paramilitary forces and ex-constables of the disbanded the Haryana State Industrial Security Force (HSISF) and the Haryana Armed Police (HAP) battalion.

The Cabinet which met here on Thursday under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar approved the proposal to engage 2,000 SPOs across the state against vacant posts of constable under provisions of Section 21 of the Haryana Police Act, 2007.

“The SPOs will be employed for one year or up to the date of appointment of persons on regular basis, whichever is earlier,” an official spokesperson said.

Presently, a total of 11,664 posts of constables are lying vacant in the police department and the police department has got permission for filling up 5,000 posts of male constables (general duty) by direct recruitment through the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and the same is under process.

The SPOs will be selected through an interview by a board comprising the district superintendent of police (SP) as chairperson and one deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of the district concerned who will be nominated by the SP concerned.

The SPOs will be eligible for ex gratia compensation in case of death/disability/injury while performing the duties. In case of death, an ex gratia amount of ₹10 lakh will be given, and in case of permanent disability, the compensation will vary from ₹1 to ₹3 lakh and in case of grave injury, an amount up to ₹1 lakh will be given.

However, in case of natural death, the ex gratia amount of ₹3 lakh will be admissible to the family of deceased employees (SPOs).

The minimum educational qualification for the recruitment would be 10+2 from a recognised board for all categories. The selected SPOs will not be posted in their home police stations but they could be appointed, as far as possible, in police stations near their place of residence.

After the selection, the SPOs will undergo a 15 days’ capsule course. The spokesperson said adequate representation will be given to members of the Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes as per the policy of the state government. Also, the engaged SPOs will have the powers, privileges and immunities applicable to other police constables.

A one-time uniform allowance of ₹3,000 for two sets of uniforms, one pair of shoes and other necessary uniform articles like insignia of SPO and cap/lanyard, etc. will be given to SPOs at the time of their engagements.

Monsoon session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha to start from Aug 8

The monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha will start from August 8, according to Sandeep Singh, minister of state for sports and youth affairs. The duration of the session will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee. The decision to convene the assembly session was taken in the Cabinet meeting held here on Thursday.

Other decisions

Haryana Cabinet accorded approval to the proposal regarding the renewal of a block guarantee for ₹1,000 crore for the flotation of debentures/loans raised by the Haryana State Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Ltd.

The Cabinet gave a nod to frame transport department Haryana (group-A) service rules, 2022. These rules will be applicable for the recruitment of additional transport commissioner, joint transport commissioner, district transport officer-cum-secretary, RTA, deputy transport commissioner, deputy transport commissioner (technical) and deputy transport commissioner (IT).

The Cabinet also accorded approval to a proposal regarding amendment in Government Employees’ Conduct Rules, 2016- Rule 24 and to yet another proposal regarding the framing of Service Rules of Group-A and B posts of Haryana State Information Commission.

