Haryana cabinet meeting: No exam for ex-Agniveers for Group C recruitment

The Haryana council of ministers approved amendments to the state’s policy to facilitate the rehabilitation and gainful employment of ex-Agniveers. An official spokesperson said ex-Agniveers will be exempted from all types of examinations prescribed for direct recruitment to Group C posts covered under the policy.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini chairing a cabinet meeting in Chandigarh on Saturday.

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They will be considered for direct appointment against advertised posts, subject to the prescribed reservation and other applicable recruitment provisions. The council also approved exemption from the physical screening test and physical measurement test, as applicable, for former Agniveers applying for the posts of wildlife guard in the environment, forest and wildlife department, constable in the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), constable in the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and fire operator-cum-driver in the revenue and disaster management department.

These posts were recently included under the state’s ex-Agniveer reservation policy. The council of ministers also granted an in-principle nod for upgrade of the post of mining guard in the mines and geology department from Group-D (direct level) to Group-C (FPL-2). The decision aims to facilitate the implementation of reservation and other benefits notified by the state government for ex-Agniveers in recruitment to government posts, the spokesperson said.

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{{^usCountry}} The upgradation will bring the post in line with similar positions in other departments, such as forest guard in the forest department, warder in the prisons department and police constable in the home department, which are classified as Group-C posts. Recruitment to Group-C posts involves multiple stages of selection beyond the CET, enabling an appropriate mechanism for assessing candidates while implementing the state’s policy for ex-Agniveers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The upgradation will bring the post in line with similar positions in other departments, such as forest guard in the forest department, warder in the prisons department and police constable in the home department, which are classified as Group-C posts. Recruitment to Group-C posts involves multiple stages of selection beyond the CET, enabling an appropriate mechanism for assessing candidates while implementing the state’s policy for ex-Agniveers. {{/usCountry}}

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Fund devolution as per 6th State Finance Commission recommendations

The council approved continuing the 6th State Finance Commission’s recommendations for fund devolution to rural and urban local bodies from the 2026-27 financial until the 7th commission submits its report, an official spokesperson said. Under the framework, 7% of the state’s own tax revenue (SOTR) will be devolved to local bodies. Fund distribution for gram panchayats and urban local bodies relies on 80% weightage for population and 20% for area.

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For zila parishads and panchayat samitis, distribution uses Parivar Pehchan Patra population data as of December 31 annually. Inter-se distribution among gram panchayats, panchayat samitis, and zila parishads remains at 75:15:10, respectively. Local bodies may use up to 30% of devolved funds for street paving, the spokesperson said.

The framework also stipulates that the actual revenue of urban local bodies must be at least 85% of their budgeted revenue, as reflected in the audited accounts of the previous year. Non-compliant bodies will face a 20% reduction in their State Finance Commission grant share for the current year.

HARTRON under CRID

The council of ministers approved independent departmental status for the Citizen Resource Information Department (CRID) under the Business of the Haryana Government (Allocation) Rules, 1974. An official spokesperson said the council also approved bringing Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON) under CRID’s administrative control to streamline related functions and ensure greater administrative efficiency.

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The spokesperson said the decision was taken considering the scale and nature of responsibilities handled by CRID, which oversees e-governance and digital services and administers the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority, the Haryana Space Applications Centre and DRISHYA.

The cabinet also approved the removal of duplication of four subjects presently allocated to both the general administration department and the industries and commerce department. Following the decision, CRID will have 19 subjects under its independent departmental allocation, including HARTRON.

DCs empowered to lease common land for Har-Hith Stores

The cabinet approved the Haryana Village Common Lands (Regulation) Fifth Amendment Rules, 2026, empowering deputy commissioners to authorise gram panchayats to lease up to 20 square yards of shamilat deh land to Haryana Agro Industries Corporation Limited (HAICL) for setting up Har-Hith Stores.

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HAICL currently operates about 1,400 retail stores against a target of 5,000. Village sites required for the remaining stores need no more than 20 square yards each. Previously, every lease required prior state government approval.

Media welfare fund ceiling up

An amendment to the Haryana Media Personnel Welfare Fund Administration Scheme enhanced the maximum emergency financial assistance for eligible media personnel from ₹2.50 lakh to ₹5 lakh, fulfilling a 2026–27 budget announcement made by the chief minister. The decision provides increased support to eligible journalists and their dependents during illness, demise, accidents, or other emergencies.