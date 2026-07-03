Haryana CEO: DCs directed to ensure BLOs get access to high rise buildings

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) A Sreenivas on Thursday said that all deputy commissioners-cum-district election officers have been specifically directed to ensure that booth level officers (BLOs) are able to access high-rise buildings and residential societies in Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonepat and Panchkula.

The SIR will continue till July 14, while the final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on September 22. (HT Photo for representation)

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Haryana currently has 2,06,55,929 registered electors, of whom 75,63,762 enumeration forms have already been digitised. A total of 20,629 BLOs are engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, with each BLO covering an average of 1,028 electors.

The directions were made during a meeting chaired by the CEO with representatives of political parties on the SIR. The CEO called upon all recognised national and state political parties to organise meetings between their booth level agents (BLAs) and BLOs as part of the SIR of electoral rolls being undertaken in the state in accordance with the directions of the election commission (EC).

He said political parties should inform the election authorities in advance about the date and time of such meetings and ensure proper videography and photography of the proceedings. The SIR will continue till July 14, while the final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on September 22.

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{{^usCountry}} “In cases where enumeration forms have not been received, BLOs may verify the status by making enquiries with neighbouring residents and record the likely reason as “absent”, “shifted”, “deceased” or “duplicate”, as applicable. BLOs have been directed to visit each such household at least three times to collect the required information,” the CEO said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In cases where enumeration forms have not been received, BLOs may verify the status by making enquiries with neighbouring residents and record the likely reason as “absent”, “shifted”, “deceased” or “duplicate”, as applicable. BLOs have been directed to visit each such household at least three times to collect the required information,” the CEO said. {{/usCountry}}

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The booth-wise lists of voters whose names are not included in the draft electoral rolls will be displayed on the notice boards of panchayat bhawans, urban local body offices, and block development and panchayat officer offices to ensure public access. The probable reasons for exclusion from the draft rolls will also be displayed.