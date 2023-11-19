Haryana CET Group D exam: 3 govt employees sacked for impersonation

The Haryana government has dismissed employees, who were arrested on the alleged charges of impersonation in the Haryana common eligibility test (CET) examinations held on October 21-22 for Group-D posts.

Haryana government has dismissed employees, who were arrested on the alleged charges of impersonation in the Haryana common eligibility test (CET) examinations held on October 21-22 for Group-D posts. (Representational image)

An official spokesperson said that out of six arrested employees, three have been dismissed. The sacked employees are Devi Parson, who was serving as peon in district treasury officer in Hisar; Kavita Devi, woman constable posted at Kurukshetra, and Amarlata, sub-inspector (SI) in Haryana police.

The spokesperson said that Devi Parson was apprehended by the Haryana Police for appearing in the CET Group D Exam on behalf of Vikas Kumar bearing roll number 35735225. Kavita Devi came for the examination in place of her friend Ritu (roll no 45848140) and Amarlata appeared in place of her friend Pooja (roll no 45848185). They were caught following a complaint from the invigilator regarding a mismatch in biometric fingerprints.

The spokesperson said three more employees booked for impersonation are Sunil Kumar, clerk in the office of executive engineer (Hisar); Ashish Kumar, clerk in the office land acquisition officer (Hisar), and Vikas, registration clerk, posted in tehsildar office in Panchkula.

These three officials have been charge-sheeted under Rule 7 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016. It is expected that the final orders after the detailed enquiry will be passed against these officials in the near future, he added.

Ashish Kumar, serving as clerk in PWD department Hisar, was arrested for impersonation. He was appearing in the exam in place of Sunil Kumar (roll no- 15133122) at Kundanpura Uklana Mandi in district Hisar. Similarly, Vikas, was nabbed for writing the exam in place of Purushottam (roll no 26021097) at Kaithal examination centre.

The spokesperson said that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has commended the swift response of law enforcement agencies across various districts for nabbing such violators red-handed during examination.

At least 36 first information reports (FIRs) were registered following reports of cheating/impersonation in Hisar, Sirsa, Rewari, Faridabad, Hansi, Palwal, Ambala, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Mahendragarh, and Chandigarh.

“The government has taken a serious view of such malpractices and is determined to root out corruption from the recruitment system,” the spokesperson said, adding that in Mahendragarh and Sirsa, legal action has been initiated against the owners of photocopy shops near examination centres for their alleged involvement in malpractices.

A case has been filed against the management officer of a private school in Sirsa, where a person claiming to be a member of the management was found roaming without an ID card during the examination.

“The government reiterates its commitment to maintaining the sanctity of examinations and ensuring a fair and transparent recruitment process. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty of attempting to manipulate or compromise the examination system,” the spokesperson said.

