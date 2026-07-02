Haryana chief electoral officer debunks social media posts claiming votes deletion

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) A Sreenivas on Wednesday termed the reports circulating on social media about “large-scale deletion of voters’ names from the electoral roll” as “misleading and baseless”.

The CEO said that existing voters can submit their signed enumeration forms until July 14. (HT File)

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In a statement issued here, the CEO said that the objective of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is to ensure that every eligible Indian citizen is included in the electoral roll while preventing the inclusion of any ineligible person.

The CEO appealed to all citizens not to believe rumours, misleading information, or false propaganda, and to ensure that they submit their signed enumeration form within the prescribed timeline so that their names are securely included in the preliminary electoral roll.

He said that till 2pm on July 1, 2026, 95.09% enumeration forms had been distributed across Haryana, while 32.66% had already been digitised.

He said that during the enumeration phase of special intensive revision (SIR)-2026, being conducted from June 15 to July 14, every existing voter is being provided an enumeration form by the booth level officer (BLO).

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{{^usCountry}} “Existing voters who submit the signed enumeration form will have their names included in the preliminary electoral roll without being asked to submit any additional documents,” the CEO said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Existing voters who submit the signed enumeration form will have their names included in the preliminary electoral roll without being asked to submit any additional documents,” the CEO said. {{/usCountry}}

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He said that if an enumeration form is not received from a voter, their name may be considered for deletion only under specific circumstances, such as duplicate or multiple registrations, deceased voters, permanently shifted voters, absent or untraceable voters, or cases where a voter refuses to sign the enumeration form. In all such cases, the BLO will take action only after conducting a local inquiry and following the prescribed procedure based on official records.

He said that for voters whose enumeration forms are not received, the BLO will prepare a list indicating the likely reasons, such as absence, migration, death, or duplicate registration, based on local verification. This list will be discussed in a meeting involving BLOs and booth level agents of political parties. It will also be displayed on the notice boards of the concerned offices and published on the department’s website.

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Opportunity for all eligible voters

The CEO said that existing voters can submit their signed enumeration forms until July 14, and their names will be included in the preliminary Electoral Roll 2026. No documents are required to be submitted during the enumeration phase.

Sreenivas said that during the claims and objections period from July 21 to August 20, every eligible citizen will have an opportunity to present their case. Any eligible citizen may apply for inclusion of their name in the electoral roll through Form-6 or seek necessary corrections through Form-8.