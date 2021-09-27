Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana chief minister reviews developmental works at Karnal
chandigarh news

Haryana chief minister reviews developmental works at Karnal

Manohar Lal Khattar also launched the sub-national pulse polio campaign, which will be held in Haryana’s 13 districts from September 26 to 28
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar taking stock of development projects in Karnal on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday took stock of developmental works of his constituency and directed the officials to complete the works as per schedule.

Accompanied by Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav and other local leaders, the chief minister reached the under construction amusement park between Kachhwa Bridge and Kaithal Road Bridge.

The park, being built at an estimated cost of 6.5 crore, will be dedicated to the public soon. Spread over a 2km stretch, the amusement park will comprise a cycle track, walk-way, seating areas and a playground.

The chief minister also launched the sub-national pulse polio campaign at Karnal by administering anti-polio drops to children.

He said the programme will be carried out in 13 districts of Haryana from September 26 to 28. “Haryana has reported no case of polio since January 2010 and no polio case has been found in India since January 2011. Therefore, India was declared polio-free on February 11, 2014,” the CM said.

Earlier, he also held a meeting with BJP workers and had breakfast at the residence of former senior deputy mayor Krishan Garg.

RELATED STORIES

Reacting to the Bharat Bandh call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on September 27, Khattar said in a democracy, everybody had the right to protest, but no one should be forced for the bandh.

He said elaborate arrangements had been made by the government to deal with any law and order situation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bharat Bandh: Haryana police issue travel advisory

Bharat Bandh: Farmers to block Delhi-Ambala railway line, NH-44 today

Ready to continue fight for 10 years, says Rakesh Tikait

Farmer headed to Singhu killed in tractor-canter crash at Karnal
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP