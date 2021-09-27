Haryana chief minister reviews developmental works at Karnal

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday took stock of developmental works of his constituency and directed the officials to complete the works as per schedule.

Accompanied by Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav and other local leaders, the chief minister reached the under construction amusement park between Kachhwa Bridge and Kaithal Road Bridge.

The park, being built at an estimated cost of ₹6.5 crore, will be dedicated to the public soon. Spread over a 2km stretch, the amusement park will comprise a cycle track, walk-way, seating areas and a playground.

The chief minister also launched the sub-national pulse polio campaign at Karnal by administering anti-polio drops to children.

He said the programme will be carried out in 13 districts of Haryana from September 26 to 28. “Haryana has reported no case of polio since January 2010 and no polio case has been found in India since January 2011. Therefore, India was declared polio-free on February 11, 2014,” the CM said.

Earlier, he also held a meeting with BJP workers and had breakfast at the residence of former senior deputy mayor Krishan Garg.

Reacting to the Bharat Bandh call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on September 27, Khattar said in a democracy, everybody had the right to protest, but no one should be forced for the bandh.

He said elaborate arrangements had been made by the government to deal with any law and order situation.