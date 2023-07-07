: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has placed a former district town planner (DTP) of Rohtak under suspension after a complaint against him was received on the CM window regarding the issuance of occupation certificates to houses constructed beyond the permissible area.

Former Rohtak town planner suspended

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An official spokesperson said that additional chief secretary, town and country planning has been directed to ensure that the action taken report on the matter is submitted by July 20.

OSD to the chief minister Bhupeshwar Dayal said that three complaints were registered on the CM window alleging that the DTP Rohtak was issuing occupation certificates for houses built in excess of the permissible area.

According to an April report by senior town planner, Rohtak, the allegations levelled by the complainant have been found to be true, the OSD said.