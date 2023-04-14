28 lakh MT legacy waste will be processed till July: Haryana chief secy

Directing the officers of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Faridabad municipal corporation (MC) to make an effective action plan to deal with legacy as well as fresh waste, Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday said that about 28 lakh MT legacy waste will be processed till July.

A MCG truck dump the garbage at Bandhwari waste treatment plant located at Gurugram-Faridabad road near Toll Plaza. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief secretary directed the officers to explore other alternative sites for fresh waste management during a virtual meeting with the senior officers of GMDA and MC Faridabad. Kaushal directed the concerned officers to review and monitor the weekly status report of land filling sites and inform the additional chief secretary (ACS) urban local bodies.

Kaushal also directed the officers to take strict action and impose penalty on contractors for any delay in legacy and fresh waste processing, disposal of refuse-derived fuel (RDF) and setting waste to energy plant at Bandhwari landfill and Pali site.

The chief secretary said that the state government is establishing and enforcing laws and regulations that aim to protect the environment. These regulations cover areas such as air and water quality, waste management, and natural resource conservation. The state government ensures that these regulations are effectively enforced and the violators are held accountable, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}