Yamunanagar: 3 railway stations under EDFCR project to benefit industrial sector: Chief secretary

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Saturday said the establishment of three new railway stations under the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor Railway (EDFCR) project - Kalanour, Jagadhari, and Darazpur - in Yamunanagar will benefit the industrial sector.

He was in Yamunanagar to review the ongoing development works and held various meetings apart from other events.

He emphasised the formation of a committee by the deputy commissioner to ensure the industries’ benefits from these stations.

“This committee will gather information from the industries in the area and facilitate services accordingly. The development of these railway corridors will not only benefit the local traders but also the industrialists up to Paonta Sahib,” a statement quoting Kaushal said.

It was informed that the district regularly imports 700 containers and exports 600 containers.

Railway officials apprised the chief secretary that the work on the railway corridor is in its final stages where the New Kalanaur Junction and New Jagadhri Railway Junction are connected to the highway, which will greatly benefit the traders.

He also mentioned that loading and unloading activities will be carried out at the Kalanaur railway station, benefiting the local residents.

During the discussion, railway officials raised concerns about the overflow of drains near the Saraswati Sugar Mill, causing water to stagnate on the railway tracks and hindering the construction of the railway station.

Addressing the issue, the chief secretary immediately directed the officials of the municipal corporation and public health department to explore possibilities of finding a permanent solution to this problem.

Kaushal emphasised the need for constructing a four-lane road to connect Yamunanagar-Jagadhri and medical college in Panjupur being built at a cost of ₹1,000 crore, stressing that the projects are completed within the stipulated timeframe.

