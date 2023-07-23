Will provide 50,000 new govt jobs before polls: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced that nearly 50,000 new government jobs will be provided to youths ahead of next year’s assembly and parliamentary polls.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said his government has worked to ensuring law and order, besides working for women’s safety. (HT File)

Addressing booth workers of BJP at a state-level meeting in Hisar, Khattar said very little time is left for the polls and it’s time to chart out a strategy.

“People who used to call Hindus communal forces are now on the right track. The BJP government has provided equal respect to people belonging to all sections of the society,” he added.

The CM further said his government has worked to ensuring law and order, besides working for women’s safety.

“When our government was formed in 2014, there was only one women police station in the state and now there are 29 women police station,” the CM added.

Conducts aerial survey in Sirsa, Fatehabad

Earlier in the day, Khattar conducted an aerial survey in Sirsa and Fatehabad districts to assess the losses caused due to floods. He said that water had penetrated several villages in the Jakhal, Bhuna, Ratia, Fatehabad, and Sirsa blocks due to breach in Ghaggar river.

The CM said 12 districts have been declared flood-affected, with water receding in 10 of them.

“The government will provide financial aid to the next kin of the deceased persons and those suffered losses of property and crops,” he added.

BJP state chief OP Dhankar said they will carry out Tiranga yatras in all assembly segments from August 7 to 15.

“We have conducted panna pramukh samelans in 34 constituencies and we will cover the remaining assembly segments in the coming days,” he added. Police have also detained 114 farmers who were protesting the CM’s visit demanding compensation for the previous year’s crop.

