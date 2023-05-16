Haryana upgrades 137 govt schools to senior secondary

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the state government schools in the villages which had at least 100 students in Classes 9 and 10 last year, would be upgraded to senior secondary schools. Following this announcement, 137 schools across the state have been upgraded with immediate effect.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar interacts with a child in Sirsa on Monday.

The CM held a Jan Samvad programme at Sirsa’s Bani village. He said to prevent the students from travelling long distances for education, the state government has decided to make a provision of a senior secondary school within a radius of 5km.

On the request of candidates for the recruitment of PGT Punjabi teachers, the chief minister said a demand in this regard would be sent to the commission by June 30 and the recruitment process will start soon.

Khattar has also directed the general manager of Haryana roadways, Sirsa, to ply buses from Sirsa to Sangaria and Hanumangarh.

He said the Haryana government has set a target of providing one lakh solar tubewell connections, of which 60,000 have been provided to farmers.

Meanwhile, on the complaint of the sarpanch of Sadewala village about encroachment of 60 acres of panchayat land by private persons, the CM directed the police to investigate the matter and take appropriate action. He also directed the district development and panchayat officer to get back the possession of the land as per rules.

Form panel to probe irregularities in recruitments at Sirsa varsity

The chief minister has ordered to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of a vice-chancellor from another university to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of delay in results of students and irregularities in recruitment at Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa.

Meanwhile, a woman sarpanch, Naina Jhorad, during the Jan Samvad programme in Sirsa’s Bani village complained about no staff at the village primary health centre, no college in the 25 km radius and police inaction in a case of attack on her husband. On this, the CM asked her to give a complaint in writing but she remained adamant. The CM has faced more protests in Sirsa during his Jan Samvad programmes as compared to that in Bhiwani, Kurukshetra and other districts.

