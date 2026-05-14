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Haryana CM asks Union ministry to expedite Kishau Dam project

An official spokesperson said the Union minister directed that a meeting be held with officials from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan regarding the Kishau Dam project

Published on: May 14, 2026 07:04 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday asked the Union water resources minister, CR Patil, to expedite the Kishau Dam project, seeking the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) among neighbouring states at the earliest. A meeting chaired by Patil and attended by Saini and his Rajasthan counterpart Bhajan Lal Sharma to discuss interstate water issues was held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and his Rajasthan counterpart Bhajanlal Sharma with Union minister of jal shakti CR Patil in New Delhi on Wednesday. (@BhajanlalBjp X)

An official spokesperson said the Union minister directed that a meeting be held with officials from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan regarding the Kishau Dam project.

Patil said that decisions related to water sharing and electricity generation from the dam should be finalised promptly. Thereafter, a meeting of the chief ministers should be convened soon to complete the formalities related to the MoU.

Saini said that the dam project is important for all the states as it will provide a substantial quantity of water. He said the project would benefit all the participating states. The spokesperson said that the Haryana CM also discussed bringing water from the Upper Ganga Canal in Uttar Pradesh for Faridabad and Palwal districts. He requested the Union jal shakti minister’s intervention to expedite the implementation of the scheme.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana CM asks Union ministry to expedite Kishau Dam project
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana CM asks Union ministry to expedite Kishau Dam project
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