Haryana CM flags off 10 e-buses in Kurukshetra

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday dedicated an electric bus service to the citizens of Kurukshetra by flagging off 10 e-buses.

The chief minister, along with former minister Subhash Sudha, travelled in an e-bus from Jyotisar to Kurukshetra University and said that citizens will be able to travel free of cost in these e-buses till Diwali.

The chief minister said that these e-buses will operate on different routes, benefiting not only local residents but also tourists from across the country and abroad.

He said that to strengthen public transport services, the government has decided to purchase 50 electric buses each for 10 municipal corporations — Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat, Sonepat, Rohtak, Hisar, Gurugram and Faridabad — totaling 500 buses.

Saini said that Rewari will receive 50 buses due to its proximity to Delhi, Gurugram and nearby suburban areas. Under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model, the transport department has decided to purchase 375 standard-floor 12-metre air-conditioned e-buses.

The electric bus services have already been launched in Panipat, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panchkula, Hisar, Rohtak, Rewari and Sonepat (five each), and in Ambala (10 buses).

Separate city bus depots are being constructed in all 10 cities to support the operation of these 375 buses, with the Panipat depot already completed and the Yamunanagar depot nearing completion, he added.