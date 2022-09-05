Haryana CM Khattar announces body to ensure transparency in government projects

: In order to ensure transparency and fix accountability in government projects, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced the setting up of Quality Control Authority (QCA), besides inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 174 development projects of ₹ 2,000 crores in the state.

Khattar said that QCA will keep a close eye on all the development projects across the state and will recommend quick and required action against the officers concerned if any lapse is found on their part.

“A termite named corruption has been hollowing the entire system for the past many years. Many revolutionary changes have been brought by the present government to get rid of it,” the chief minister said in his address at a programme in Karnal.

Khattar said that they will develop a single portal system where people can share information about the quality, corruption, mixing, or sub-standard construction material in the projects, with the government.

After receiving such information, a preliminary examination will be done and strict action as per government rules will be ensured against those found guilty and if needed reconstruction of such a project will also be considered, he added.

The chief minister claimed that the steps taken by his government has helped to counter corruption –whether it is transfer of employees, nexus in the work of engineering construction, and connivance of contractors and government employees.

The Chief Minister also called upon the people of the state to help the government to make its campaign of zero tolerance against corruption successful.

174 projects worth ₹ 2000 crores inaugurated

The chief minister virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 174 development projects worth ₹ 2,000 crores across the state, giving a boost to education, health, irrigation, road, transport and infrastructure development.

The key projects included widening of Karnal-Meerut road at a total cost of ₹ 130 crores, primary health centers at Sinsar, Karmagarh, Karsindhu and Ramrai in Jind constructed at the cost of ₹ 115 crores.

A bus stand built at a cost ₹ 20 crores in Fatehabad, 220 KVA substation worth ₹ 58 crores in Faridabad.

He also inaugurated the SDO civil complex constructed at the cost of ₹ 17 crore by the revenue department at Kalayat.

The CM laid the foundation stone of mini secretariat building at Charkhi Dadri, a 200-bedded civil hospital to be built at a cost of ₹ 234 crores in Sector 9 of Fatehabad, redevelopment of sports facilities in Karan stadium in Karnal, 220 KV AIS substation in Palwal, and upgradation to 2 lane road connecting to Faridabad-Greater Noida worth ₹ 99 crores.

State ministers, MPs and MLAs also joined the programme virtually from their respective districts.

The chief minister said that the state government was committed to fulfilling its commitment of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ as the development works are not restricted to a specific area or constituency.

He said that a target has been set to open 500 new model sanskriti schools to provide quality education. Through functional household tap connection, clean drinking water is ensured in every house and dedicated efforts are being made to fulfill the water requirement, he added.

During the visit to his constituency, the chief minister also held a brief open session where he heard complaints and grievances of the people of Karnal and gave directions to the concerned officers. ENDS