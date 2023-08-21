Haryana CM Khattar approves ‎2,574.40 crore annual budget for GMDA

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved ₹‎2,574.40 crore as the annual budget for Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

Presiding over the 12th GMDA meeting on Saturday, Khattar granted approval to several key developmental projects aimed at fast-tracking the growth of Gurugram city.

The budget for the year 2023-24 encompasses ₹‎570.06 crore for infrastructure development, including roads, water supply, sewerage, and stormwater management; ₹‎1,151.77 crore for capital projects and ₹‎300 crore for Sheetla Mata Medical College project.

Additionally, ₹‎36 crore has been earmarked for urban environment initiatives, and a provision of ₹‎538 crore has been made for operation and maintenance.

For the annual budget, the authority will have a revenue of ₹‎2,043.17 crore from various heads, while the remaining ₹‎531.23 crore sourced from the existing corpus fund.

The chief minister also approved a proposal of a new master water supply line spanning 20.50 kilometers. With a budget of ₹‎125 crore, this line will address water supply demands for various city areas and new sectors.

The 200 MLD capacity line, originating from Basai Water Treatment Plant Part II, will serve sectors including 101, 104, 108, 110, 110A, New Palam Vihar, Palam Vihar, Sector 23, and Cyber Hub, facilitating water supply for both old and new parts of the city.

Similarly, to upgrade the road connecting Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) from Faridabad Road to NH-48, administrative approval of ₹‎109.14 crore was given for the underpass being constructed at Vatika Chowk. The underpass is being constructed by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and GMDM on 50:50 share basis. The discussion was also held on drainage improvement initiatives, road repair plans, and progress evaluations, among others.

Gurugram emerging as hub for shooting films: Khattar

Khattar visited the Museo Camera in Gurugram, a museum dedicated to photography and camera enthusiasts, on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion of World Photography Day, he said that global city Gurugram is not only becoming a hub for international-level art exhibitions, but also emerged as a topmost place for shooting films and documentaries in recent years.

Acknowledging the significant role of photography in capturing moments that transcend time, he emphasised the profound impact of this art form.

Incidentally, the museum was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode in May this year.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar calls on CM

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar called on chief minister Khattar and discussed the potential of shooting movies in Haryana and the resulting employment opportunities. As per an official statement, Bhandarkar, acclaimed for his thought-provoking films that reflect societal dynamics, expressed his excitement about the untapped potential Haryana holds for the cinematic world.

