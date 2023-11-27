Haryana CM Khattar asks women to join govt’s anti-drug fight

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state government has adopted a three-pronged strategy to deal with the escalating global concern of drug addiction by raising awareness, rescuing and rehabilitating youth trapped in the cycle of addiction and actively dismantling the drug supply chain.

The CM said the state government has been taking strict action against individuals involved in drug trade and anti-national activities. (HT Photo)

Speaking at a function of spiritual organisation Brahma Kumari in Panipat, chief minister also launched the drug-free Haryana campaign as part of the larger drug-free India campaign and flagged off the drug-free campaign awareness bus.

The CM said the state government has been taking strict action against individuals involved in drug trade and anti-national activities. He said the terrorist organisations were also linked with the drug trade.

Khattar urged parents to instil positive values in their children and encourage them to become spiritual and highlighted the efforts of Sant Samaj and other organisations in the anti-drug campaign.

He also highlighted the Haryana government’s proactive stance against drug addiction through the 25-day long drug-free sankalp cycle yatra held throughout the state in September.

He urged sisters, mothers, and daughters to actively engage in the de-addiction campaign, instil positive values in their male family members, and inspire them to resist drug abuse.

He also announced a discretionary grant of ₹21 lakh for Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya, Panipat.

Rajya Sabha member Krishna Lal Panwar also spoke on this occasion.

