Niti Aayog meeting: Haryana aims to reduce water demand-supply gap by 49 % in 2 years, says CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said over 44,000 elderly people and 81,000 persons with disabilities have got automated pension benefit through Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP).

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar during the Niti Aayog meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

The chief minister who was speaking at the eighth governing council meeting of NITI Aayog on Saturday said about 75 lakh CHIRAYU health cards have been issued under the Ayushman and CHIRAYU Yojana. “In the last five months, health check-up of more than seven lakh poor people has been conducted under the Nirogi Haryana Yojana. More than 32 lakh BPL ration cards have been automatically generated for eligible families,” said Khattar.

He said the state’s overall water demand in 2021 is anticipated to be 34,962 million cubic metres, whereas total water availability from all resources is 20,935 million cubic metres. The Haryana Water Resources Authority has developed an integrated water strategy to bridge the gap between water demand and supply. All 22 district-level water resource planning committees have created block-level plans under this. This is the first attempt of its type in the country where the availability of surface and groundwater resources has been assessed at the block level, and the demand and supply gap of water has been quantified consistently and scientifically, said the CM. He said Haryana aimed to reduce the gap between demand and supply of water by about 49 % in next two years.

He said Haryana was the first state in the country to launch Vision Document-2030 in 2017. “NITI Aayog has termed Haryana as a state that has introduced continuous reforms. Our score on the Sustainable Development Goals has risen from 57 to 67. Gender equality, hunger and anaemia elimination, quality education, economic growth, and climate change are all priorities for us and special attention is being paid to these topics,” said Khattar.

The chief minister stated that the state government launched the PPP programme to bring government schemes and programmes to people’s doorsteps. The advantages of various government initiatives and services are now being delivered to people’s homes via one single document, eliminating the need for them to visit offices. This has had a beneficial impact on the lives of the common man. “Other states are also studying the PPP programme. Work on implementing Haryana’s ambitious scheme has begun in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand,” said Khattar.

