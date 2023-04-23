Haryana hikes pension of journalists

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 23, 2023 11:10 PM IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced to increase pension of retired journalists from 10,000 to 11,000, saying that now the pension amount of journalists will increase in proportion to the increase in DA annually on automation mode.

An official spokesperson said Khattar made this announcement while addressing a three- day All-India Media Meet of the Confederation of Newspapers and News Agencies Employees Organisations held at the Municipal Bhawan Building, Chandigarh.

The CM said that the state government is planning to include desk journalists also in all the welfare schemes the benefits of which are currently being provided to mediapersons posted in the field.

He added that the print media will always remain relevant and credible, and the stakeholders need to rise to the occasion.

He stated that the Haryana government provides a number of incentives to mediapersons for enabling them to discharge their duties effectively.

He said the media being the fourth pillar of the world’s largest democracy, the state government will provide all possible assistance to help them discharge their duties.

