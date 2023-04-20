Out of power Bhupinder Hooda is feeling rattled: Haryana CM Khattar

In a no-holds-bar attack on Congress, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has been feeling rattled because the grand old party is out of power in the state for such a long duration for the first time.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressing a press conference in Chandigarh. (HT File)

“In the history of Haryana, I am the first CM who has kept the Congress out of power for so long. unki taklif yah hai (That’s their main problem),” Khattar said addressing a press conference here, adding the BJP has completed 3,031 days in power in Haryana.

The CM said the Congress has been opposing various portals launched by the BJP-led government because it has ended the alleged corrupt practices prevalent during Congress regime and when Hooda was chief minister.

Responding to a question, Khattar said that against 81,000 government jobs given during the Congress rule (2005- 2014), the present state government has given over 1 lakh government jobs in about eight-and-a-half-years. He said in the next six months about 60,000 posts will be filled.

“There was a lack of transparency in the recruitments that took place during the Congress government, due to which the court cancelled the recruitments related to about a dozen different departments,” he said, adding that it was due to the transparency and merit ensured by the present government that not a single recruitment has been cancelled. “We have made the system transparent and arrested about 700 people involved in paper leak and other malpractices in government recruitment,” he said.

When told that CLP leader Hooda has asked the government to bring out a white paper on state finances, Khattar asked: “Why should we bring out a white paper? The white paper is brought when we feel there is something wrong... Our budget document is a white paper.”

