Haryana CM Khattar bats for moral education for schoolchildren

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday underlined the need to link moral education with day-to-day education so that children become knowledgeable as well as cultured since childhood.

(HT File)

The chief minister presided over a meeting with the officials of the school education department at Shiksha Sadan in Panchkula regarding the National Curriculum Framework- 2023 (NCF). School education minister Kanwar Pal was also present in the meeting.

The CM held a discussion regarding the school curriculum and moral education of children according to the NCF.

He said that moving in this direction, the state government has set a target of fully implementing the National Education Policy-2020 in the state by 2025. “The state government is making constant efforts to provide quality education to every child and reduce the dropout rate in the state,” he said, directing the officials to prepare an action plan to set up schools in the state under the PM-SHRI scheme.

Khattar said the present state government is laying emphasis on education, health, security, self-reliance and self-respect. “The state government has brought many radical changes in the field of education. Today, Haryana is not lagging behind in the education sector,” he added.