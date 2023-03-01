Haryana CM Khattar suspends two civic body officials for laxity in work

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday ordered suspension of two civic body officials with immediate effect while chairing a review meeting of nagar darshan portal here, an official spokesperson said.

The officials placed under suspension for laxity in the work assigned to them are Gaurav Gulia, junior engineer, municipal corporation, Sonepat, and Lalit Goel, secretary, municipal committee, Julana.

Urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta was also present in the meeting, while chief minister reviewed the development work demands raised by the citizens related to urban local bodies on the nagar darshan portal.

“Providing timely facilities to the common man as well as ensuring that all development works are done within the stipulated time frame is the utmost priority of the state government. Any kind of negligence by any officer and employee will not be tolerated at any level. It is the moral responsibility of government officers and employees to discharge their duties honestly,” Khattar said.

Two civic body employees held for graft

Chandigarh : A team of the Haryana anti-corruption bureau has caught an employee of the municipal council, Narnaul, in Mahendergarh district red-handed while accepting illegal gratification of ₹15,000 in lieu of releasing the grant under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The bureau has also nabbed a woman employee on the charge of demanding bribe.

The employee allegedly caught red-handed accepting money has been identified as Arjun posted as surveyor in the municipal council, Narnaul, while the female employee arrested on the charges of allegedly demanding bribe has been identified as Deepika.

In his complaint, Pankaj told the bureau that he had applied for the benefit of grant under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. But the surveyor Arjun was demanding money in lieu of releasing second and third installments of ₹60,000 and ₹30,000, respectively sanctioned under the scheme.

After verifying the facts, the bureau team raided and arrested surveyor Arjun red-handed while accepting illegal gratification of Rs15,000 from complainant and another accused woman employee has also been arrested for demanding bribe from the complainant, the spokesperson said.

Self-defence training for BPL women

Chandigarh The Haryana women development corporation will impart 21 days driving and self-defence training to women and girls of below poverty line (BPL) families at the Maruti Suzuki training centres in Bahadurgarh, Rohtak and at the Ashok Leyland driving training institute in Kaithal. A stipend of ₹1,000 will also be given to the trainees. In the first phase, interested eligible candidates from Kaithal, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Jind districts can apply till March 15, an official spokesperson said.

2015 HTET qualifiers to get chance in TGT recruitment

Chandigarh : The candidates who passed HTET in 2015 will get a chance in the TGT recruitment, the schedule of which the Haryana Staff Selection Commission has announced, a spokesperson said.