Arbitrary pricing of school textbooks will be stopped: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that the state government will bring a policy to stop arbitrary pricing of textbooks by private schools. Khattar said under the new policy, rates of the textbooks will be fixed. The policy will also fix quality parameters for the textbooks.

The chief minister, who was hearing grievances at Faridabad on Saturday, said 14 complaints related to various departments were placed in the meeting, out of which 12 were disposed of.

“On a complaint regarding private schools charging higher rates for textbooks from the parents, the chief minister spoke to director, secondary education, Anshaj Singh, and asked him formulate a policy to prevent the fleecing. Orders were also issued to charge fees according to the prescribed slab by the private schools,” an official spokesperson said.

The chief minister also directed the officers to settle the disputes regarding the size of plots allotted by Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). “He called up chief administrator, HSVP, and directed that a policy be formulated to re-allot plots of right size according to the demand of the plot holders,” the spokesperson said.

He said that due to unnecessary complaints on the CM window, officers find it difficult to function. In such a situation, those who lodge more than 20 complaints from the same phone number will now be monitored, he added.

CM’s three-day ‘Jan Samvad’ to begin in Kurukshetra on May 1

Haryana chief minister Khattar will begin the next round of his ‘Jan Samvad’ programme from Kurukshetra district on May 1.

As per the information, during the programme, the chief minister will spend three days in different villages of Thanesar, Pehowa and Shahbad assembly constituencies.

He will interact with the rural dwellers and take feedback regarding the schemes and policies of the government.

As per the tentative schedule, the chief minister will cover Ameen, Barna, Jyotisar, Dhurala, Thana, Jhansa, Nalvi and Kharindwa villages.

Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Shantanu Sharma and SP Surinder Bhoria also visited the villages and inspected arrangements. Thanesar MLA Subhash Suda said that people of Kurukshetra are excited about the chief minsiter’s programme.