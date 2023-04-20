Facing problems related to family ID in Haryana? ‘Tau Se Poochho’

In case you continue to find Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) portal thorny to navigate, a classic Haryanvi ‘Tau’ will guide you henceforth.

Haryana government led by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has launched a Tau Se Poochho chatbot for resolving problems related to family ID Parivar Pehchan Patra. (HT File)

But who is this digitally-driven ‘Tau’? “Mein Hun naa!,” said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on his own and with a twinkle in his eyes, while launching ‘Tau Se Poochho’, a WhatsApp bot and a web-based chatbot solution designed to give quick responses to complex queries of people related to PPP.

According to experts, it’s a bilingual chatbot and integrated with WhatsApp also to perform automated and pre-defined tasks.

The PPP is close to the heart of Khattar, who never misses an opportunity to highlight its advantages even before the visiting dignitaries from abroad. At the core of this eight-digit family-ID is creating an authentic data of all families in Haryana. Eligibility of people for numerous government schemes is decided on the basis of PPP.

There are certain reservations about the PPP among the ruling BJP-JJP MLAs also. On Monday, Haryana BJP chief OP Dhankar, in an interview to HT, also underlined the urgency of removing problems people are facing due to PPP.

Close on the heels of Khattar launching ‘Tau Se Poocho’ chatbot, the PPP was at the centre of a verbal duel between Khattar and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The principle opposition party described PPP as “pareshani patra”. And Khattar hit back, saying: “It is a permanent protection of poor people.”

Khattar said that his focus is on ensuring good governance by using technology. “PPP is a unique project. We have been continuously making it people friendly. Now Tau will answer every query of people related to PPP,” he said, accepting that initially ‘Tau Se Poocho’ initiative may face technical issues.

“We will make it better,” Khattar assured, pointing out the opposition political party is “very upset” because PPP is a step to ensure transparency.

According to Khattar, CLP leader Hooda had opened PPP portal not more than twice in past two years. “That shows how serious he (Hooda) is about issues of public interest,” Khattar quipped. “The Congress has problems with portals,” said Khattar, adding portals launched by his government have put an end to “corrupt practices” prevalent during previous regime.

‘Tau Se Poocho’ IT platform, experts said, will be easily accessible and the user will be able to communicate easily without stepping out of from their home. “Analytical study of the queries received will certainly help in resolving complaints and resolution,” Khattar said, adding that technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing have been added to this integrated digital platform.

People can interact with the integrated Tau se Poocho WhatsApp bot to seek advice on the application process, documents required, eligibility, government regulations and benefits of various programmes.

On this app, the beneficiaries will be able to check the progress of their applications for various services including income certificate, marriage certificate, public distribution system, ration card, caste certificate, pension, and complaints and grievances.

