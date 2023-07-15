Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar approves works worth 620 crore

Presiding over the meeting of high-powered purchase committee (HPPC) and high-powered works purchase committee (HPWPC), Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar accorded approval to contracts and purchases worth ₹620 crore.

An official spokesperson said 10 agendas of irrigation, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) and Uttar Haryana Bilji Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) were approved in the high-powered purchase committee and four agendas of public works (buildings and roads) and public health engineering department in high-powered works purchase committee.

The spokesperson said that among the different works and purchases which were materialised during the meeting were the work of improvement of road by strengthening on Sirsa-Ludesar-Bhadar road in Sirsa, construction of two-lane road from Panchgaon to Farrukhnagar via Jamalpur in district Gurugram, construction of 100-bed State Institute of Tuberculosis and Cardiopulmonary Diseases at Ambala City, renovation and upgrade of water works in Hansi town, Hisar, repair of old water works and construction of 8MLD water treatment plant, procurement of 20 KVA distribution transformers, procurement of 10 KVA distribution transformers, construction of 220 KV transmission line associated with IMT Kharkhoda in Rohtak area, construction of 220 KV substation IMT Kharkhoda (Pocket-A), construction of 220 KV substation IMT Kharkhoda (Pocket-B) Sonepat and construction of 220 KV substation Chickanwas.

