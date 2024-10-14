Haryana CM Nayab Saini pays obeisance at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini paid obeisance and offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Monday. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and his wife,Suman, at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Saini, accompanied by wife Suman, said: “I’m fortunate to have received the opportunity to worship Maa Kamakhya today. I prayed for the bright future of Haryana and that the state touches new heights of development.”

He said the BJP elected in Haryana represents the interests of the poor, farmers, women, and youth, and will work to improve their lives.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have developed Haryana equally without any discrimination in the past 10 years. We will take this development forward at a faster pace. We have also taken some resolutions in this election and will fulfil them,” he said.

Saini is set to be sworn in as the chief minister on October 17. The ceremony is to be held at the Parade Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula, at 10am.

Prime Minister Modi will be present along with senior BJP leaders and chief ministers from NDA-ruled states.

There is no doubt within the party regarding Saini’s leadership. Both PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah had endorsed him as the chief ministerial candidate during their rallies.

Discussions are underway about the deputy chief minister, as the party contemplates bringing in new faces. This consideration comes after eight of the 10 ministers from the previous Saini government lost their elections. Shruti Chaudhary, the granddaughter of the late Bansi Lal, is expected to join the cabinet.

The BJP is going to form its third successive government in Haryana with 48 legislators in the 90-member assembly.

Three independent MLAs, Devender Kadyan, Rajesh Joon and Savitri Jindal, have also extended support to the BJP.

The Congress won 37 seats.