Haryana CM presents 2.05 lakh cr budget with aim to make state ‘future capable’

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday proposed a ₹2.05 lakh crore state budget for the 2025-26 financial year as against the 2024-25 budget estimate of ₹1.89 lakh crore. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio, presenting the state budget for 2025-26 in the assembly in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Presenting his first budget, Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the state government would have to spend 30.26% of the consolidated fund proposed in the 2025-26 budget estimates on repayment of debt. This includes 17.46% as principal amount and 12.8% as interest.

He announced setting up a department of future and proposed the Haryana Artificial Intelligence Mission with World Bank assistance of ₹474 crore.

The CM said SANKALP, Substance Abuse and Narcotics Knowledge Awareness and Liberation Programme Authority, would be set up to tackle substance abuse.

Saini proposed to increase the subsidy for direct sowing of paddy from ₹4,000 per acre to ₹4,500/acre. Under the Mera Pani Meri Virasat Yojana, subsidy for giving up paddy cultivation would be hiked from ₹7,000 per acre to ₹8,000/acre.

Women farmers engaged in dairy farming, horticulture, animal husbandry and fisheries would be given interest-free loan of ₹1 lakh.

The chief minister announced a horticulture policy for farmer producer organisations (FPO) registered as cooperative societies. He proposed three new centres of excellence for litchi, strawberry and date palm in Ambala, Yamunanagar and Hisar, respectively.

He said a cow sanctuary would be set up in every district and announced a ₹5-crore grant to build 51 sheds in registered cow shelters.