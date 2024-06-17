Haryana CM Saini: Apple market in Pinjore to become operational from July 15

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini Sunday said the apple fruit and vegetable market in Pinjore will become operational from July 15. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini Sunday said the apple fruit and vegetable market in Pinjore will become operational from July 15. (HT File)

To ensure a smooth commencement of the season, all basic facilities at the mandi will be made available before July 15, providing vendors with more space to sell apples, the chief minister said while presiding over a meeting with the officers of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) here on Sunday.

The chief minister said that age eligibility under the Mukhyamantri Kisan Evam Khetihar Mazdoor Jeevan Suraksha Yojana has been increased from 65 to 75 years. The scheme’s coverage includes death caused by lightning, animal-related accidents, and leakage of poisonous gases from tubewells.