 Haryana CM Saini: Apple market in Pinjore to become operational from July 15
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Haryana CM Saini: Apple market in Pinjore to become operational from July 15

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 17, 2024 06:30 AM IST

To ensure a smooth commencement of the season, all basic facilities at the mandi will be made available before July 15, providing vendors with more space to sell apples, Haryana CM Saini said while presiding over a meeting with the officers of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) here on Sunday.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini Sunday said the apple fruit and vegetable market in Pinjore will become operational from July 15.

To ensure a smooth commencement of the season, all basic facilities at the mandi will be made available before July 15, providing vendors with more space to sell apples, the chief minister said while presiding over a meeting with the officers of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) here on Sunday.

The chief minister said that age eligibility under the Mukhyamantri Kisan Evam Khetihar Mazdoor Jeevan Suraksha Yojana has been increased from 65 to 75 years. The scheme’s coverage includes death caused by lightning, animal-related accidents, and leakage of poisonous gases from tubewells.

Haryana CM Saini: Apple market in Pinjore to become operational from July 15
Monday, June 17, 2024
