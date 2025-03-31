Haryana: CM Saini flags off marathon in Sonipat, urges youth to stay away from drugs

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday kicked off a half-marathon at Sonepat’s Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology. Addressing the gathering, Saini said the main aim of the event was to raise awareness against drug abuse and urged people to stand united in the fight against drugs. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at the half-marathon at Sonepat’s Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology on Sunday. (HT Photo)

“Such events not only promote social awareness but also bring excitement and enthusiasm among us. A healthy society should be free from evils like drug addiction. This marathon is part of a campaign to protect the younger generation from drugs,” the CM said, adding that the state government is actively working to combat drug addiction.

“We are receiving support from saints, voluntary organizations, and civil society groups in this fight. Sports are being promoted to keep youth away from drugs. Mission teams have been formed at the village, ward, and state levels for de-addiction and rehabilitation. Additionally, we have launched programs in educational institutions to tackle this issue,” the CM said.

The chief minister said that under the Haryana Uday programme, the state government has conducted 2,482 awareness programs, engaging over 16.50 lakh people so far.

“This has been the biggest outreach program in the state. It includes Raahgiri events, cyclothons and sports competitions in areas affected by crime and drug addiction, along with de-addiction campaigns and senior citizen adoption programmes,” he said.

The marathon featured 21km, 10km, and 5km race categories, with enthusiastic participation from the public.