Haryana CM Saini meets senior leaders, tells them to ensure party’s victory in polls

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Friday met party leaders of various mandals in Karnal.

At his byelection office in Aggarwal Dharmshala, Saini met the senior leaders one-on-one personally and asked them to ensure the party’s victory in the polls.

Later, he also visited “Apna Aashiyana”, a place for homeless and elderly, to motivate the trust members and distributed sweets among the residents.

Speaking to media on the Congress list of nominees, he said, “That’s good that the party has finally done so after days of discussions. But people have seen the welfare works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and have already decided to vote for the BJP.”