 Haryana CM Saini meets senior leaders, tells them to ensure party’s victory in polls - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana CM Saini meets senior leaders, tells them to ensure party’s victory in polls

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Apr 27, 2024 07:48 AM IST

At his byelection office in Aggarwal Dharmshala, Saini met the senior leaders one-on-one personally and asked them to ensure the party’s victory in the polls. Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Friday met party leaders of various mandals in Karnal.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Friday met party leaders of various mandals in Karnal.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Friday met party leaders of various mandals in Karnal. (HT Photo)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Friday met party leaders of various mandals in Karnal. (HT Photo)

At his byelection office in Aggarwal Dharmshala, Saini met the senior leaders one-on-one personally and asked them to ensure the party’s victory in the polls.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Later, he also visited “Apna Aashiyana”, a place for homeless and elderly, to motivate the trust members and distributed sweets among the residents.

Speaking to media on the Congress list of nominees, he said, “That’s good that the party has finally done so after days of discussions. But people have seen the welfare works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and have already decided to vote for the BJP.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana CM Saini meets senior leaders, tells them to ensure party’s victory in polls
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On