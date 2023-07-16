Khattar again hits out at Delhi for blame-game over floods

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership for blaming his state for floods in parts of Delhi, saying the finger-pointing is neither in the interest of humanity, state or the country.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership for blaming his state for floods in parts of Delhi, saying the finger-pointing is neither in the interest of humanity, state or the country. (HT File)

AAP leaders have alleged the BJP-led government in Haryana released excessive water from the Hathnikund barrage which flooded the Yamuna river, with water flowing onto the streets and roads of the National Capital.

Khattar said every barrage has a capacity and water diversion can be done only upto a specific limit.

“Diversion is stopped when excess water flows. If the diversion is allowed when excess water flows, then the entire system will crumble. Rivers are natural while canals are man-made; if the canals break, it will cause widespread destruction. We received news that the water level has been rising in Bhakra and it would come into Haryana, then we told them that the Bhakra’s water will be released into Satluj not into canals. They (AAP) keep asking for water, why are they not taking water now. Neither they can give water nor they can take water,” he added.

The CM said Haryana’s two districts, Ambala and Kurukshetra, faced flood-like situation as water entered these districts through the incomplete Satluj-Yamuna link canal from Punjab side but they did not blame the Bhagwant Mann-led government of the state.

“Due to overflow of water in Yamuna, our two villages faced floods in Yamunanagar and 20 villages of Indri in Karnal. The same water created devastation in Panipat, Sonepat, Delhi, Palwal and Faridabad. I don’t know whether their (AAP’s Delhi government) team drafted a note and asked one of their ministers to blame Haryana for the flood in Delhi. Haryana can’t cause harm to anyone,” Khattar added.

Sharpening his attack on Delhi government, the CM said Haryana is providing 320 extra cusecs than what is Delhi’s actual share as per the Supreme Court’s order but the Capital is not even paying for this increased amount.

The CM further said they had started an investigation to check Delhi’s entire system like inspection of Okhla bridge, ITO and a barrage ahead of ITO, besides checking encroachment in the Yamuna. “Haryana’s Palwal and Faridabad are suffering due to Delhi government,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the CM had unveiled the statue of Kisan Dass, former Haryana minister in Rohtak, where the CM claimed that the lotus will again bloom in the state.

